Man killed on Delhi flyover: 100 CCTV cameras, 60 vehicles checked to track down accused

Twelve days after a 24-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on the Naraina flyover, Delhi Police said it has arrested the driver of the offending vehicle after analysing around 100 CCTV cameras and verifying nearly 50-60 vehicles during its probe.

The arrest comes after Prince Singhal’s family launched a social media campaign seeking help to identify the vehicle and questioning the delay in the investigation.

His sister, Diya Singhal, had appealed to commuters for dashcam footage from the stretch, alleging that several CCTV cameras were either non-functional, lacked hard disks or had unsuitable angles. She had also questioned why the vehicle could not be traced despite surveillance cameras being installed on the road.