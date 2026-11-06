Man killed on Delhi flyover: 100 CCTV cameras, 60 vehicles checked to track down accused

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
- Tags:
- crime
- delhi hit and run
- New Delhi
Twelve days after a 24-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on the Naraina flyover, Delhi Police said it has arrested the driver of the offending vehicle after analysing around 100 CCTV cameras and verifying nearly 50-60 vehicles during its probe.
The arrest comes after Prince Singhal’s family launched a social media campaign seeking help to identify the vehicle and questioning the delay in the investigation.
His sister, Diya Singhal, had appealed to commuters for dashcam footage from the stretch, alleging that several CCTV cameras were either non-functional, lacked hard disks or had unsuitable angles. She had also questioned why the vehicle could not be traced despite surveillance cameras being installed on the road.
Singhal was returning to his home in Pitampura on his scooter after completing a night shift at an office in Gurugram when the accident took place on October 24. He was found critically injured on the Naraina flyover, opposite the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and was declared brought dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.
On November 5, the West District police identified the accused as Innas Khan, 34, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan. The offending vehicle was seized.
According to police, with no eyewitnesses available, investigators examined footage from around 100 CCTV cameras installed in and around the accident site and adjoining routes. They identified 50-60 vehicles that had crossed the flyover around the time of the accident. Their registered owners were served notices under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act and called for questioning along with the vehicles and drivers.
Police said a breakthrough came when Sonu, driver of another vehicle, told investigators that a red open-body vehicle travelling ahead of him had hit the scooter. Police traced its registered owner, who disclosed that Khan was driving it at the time of the accident.
The owner subsequently produced the vehicle and Khan before the investigating team. Police said Khan admitted his involvement during questioning.
DCP (West) Hareshwar Swami supervised the investigation. Police said the accused had been arrested and further investigation was underway to collect corroborative and forensic evidence.
The case was registered for rash driving, act endangering human life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence.