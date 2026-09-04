2 men open fire in Northeast Delhi, bullet shatters house window

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Two unidentified men opened fire at a house in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri around midnight, with the entire incident captured on a CCTV camera, police said.
According to preliminary information, the two men arrived on a scooter and fired several rounds at the house before fleeing from the spot while brandishing their weapons. A bullet hit a window on the first floor of the building, shattering the glass. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police said the family that was targeted has expressed suspicion that the firing could be linked to an old rivalry. The exact motive behind the attack, however, is yet to be ascertained.
Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the two accused and trace their movement before and after the shooting.
The incident comes amid a spate of shooting cases reported in and around Delhi in recent months, with police investigating several such incidents for possible links to personal disputes, gang rivalries, extortion and attempts to intimidate victims.
Just a day before the Nand Nagri incident, a property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in Delhi’s Narela. Police said assailants on motorcycles allegedly opened around 16 rounds of fire at the victim, Pramod, while he was outside a fitness centre on Thursday morning.
Earlier this year, Delhi Police had also investigated multiple firing incidents reported within a short span, including shootings outside commercial establishments.
Police have, in several cases, found that firing incidents are carried out not necessarily with the immediate intention of killing the target, but sometimes to threaten, establish dominance or settle personal and criminal rivalries.
Investigators will examine the Nand Nagri shooting on these lines.
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