2 men open fire in Northeast Delhi, bullet shatters house window

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the two accused and trace their movement before and after the shooting. (Express photo)

Two unidentified men opened fire at a house in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri around midnight, with the entire incident captured on a CCTV camera, police said.

According to preliminary information, the two men arrived on a scooter and fired several rounds at the house before fleeing from the spot while brandishing their weapons. A bullet hit a window on the first floor of the building, shattering the glass. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said the family that was targeted has expressed suspicion that the firing could be linked to an old rivalry. The exact motive behind the attack, however, is yet to be ascertained.