2.48 lakh names out of ration card list, Kejriwal lashes out

The names of around 2.48 lakh ration card holders, found “ineligible”, have been struck off the list by the Delhi Food Department, which has also urged the elected government to restore the e-PoS system in distribution of ration.

The move, which came against the wishes of the elected government, was described by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “deliberate act of defiance”. The decision comes against the backdrop of deaths of three children, allegedly due to starvation, in east Delhi’s Mandwali.

Food Commissioner Mohanjeet Singh said the cards were deleted from the rolls following “due process of law”, which will help save crores from pilferage. “This must be one-of-its-kind in the country, where the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been sanitised to this extent. It will continue. I have recommended to the government that e-PoS be restored,” said Singh, who was directed last month by Food Minister Imran Hussain to halt the process of deletion.

The department had sent notices to the potential ineligible card holders in April after their cards were found inactive for three consecutive months. Names of applicants on waiting list would be added to the rolls once the deletion is completed, the department had said.

Kejriwal said it was “shocking” that the cancellation was being done without carrying out a “door-to-door verification”. “Many families would be rendered hungry because of the insensitive attitude of the officers. The recent episode of unfortunate death of three children in Mandawali due to hunger and non-availability of food is a case in point. It is apprehended that due to illegal cancellation of ration cards, such incidents in other parts of Delhi cannot be ruled out for which the Food Commissioner would be personally responsible,” the CM said.

Under the National Food Security Act, the number of individual ration card beneficiaries are capped at 72.78 lakh in Delhi. The city has around 72.77 lakh PDS beneficiaries and a network of around 2,145 fair price shops. The distribution of ration through e-PoS system was suspended in April following allegations of irregularities.

