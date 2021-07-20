Once allotted to Vajpayee, Advani, room number 4 in Parliament House likely to go to Nadda

Advani used to sit in room number 4 during the last parliamentary session. (Twitter/Liz Mathew)

After 17 years, three nameplates — those of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and of Chairman, National Democratic Alliance — have been removed from room number 4 of Parliament House.

The room was offered by the Janata Dal (United) for use by the NDA in 2004, and both Vajpayee and Advani began sitting in the room which is adjacent to the BJP parliamentary party office.

Advani was using room number 4 during the last parliamentary session.

Now that the boards have been removed, sources said BJP national president J P Nadda, who has so far been sharing a room with Rajya Sabha MP Thaawarchand Gehlot, is likely to be allotted the room. Gehlot’s room has now been given to Piyush Goyal.