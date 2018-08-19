Namaz row: Letter goes out to Gurgaon police chief

Months after a group of men disrupted namaz at an empty plot in Gurgaon, people have alleged that the problem has resurfaced. (File) Months after a group of men disrupted namaz at an empty plot in Gurgaon, people have alleged that the problem has resurfaced. (File)

A day after an imam was taken to the police station, with officials alleging that he was leading the namaz in a vacant plot in Basai village without permission from the authorities, representatives of the Muslim community submitted a letter to the Gurgaon Commissioner of Police on Friday morning, seeking his intervention in the matter.

“We request that this hooliganism of the police be put to a stop, and our religion not be insulted, because we are also inhabitants of this country and not some refugees. We have as much right to be independent as other people,” states the letter, submitted by Haji Shehzad Khan, chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch.

“If someone has a complaint regarding us reading namaz, it is police’s responsibility to call the relevant people and find a solution, not insult us. We request that this torture against Muslims be stopped and we be given justice,” states the letter.

Gurgaon Police confirmed that the imam was taken to the police station and made to submit an undertaking in writing, stating that he would not lead prayers in vacant plots without permission in the future. But they denied accusations of rough handling and aggression.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App