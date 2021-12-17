Namaz row: Former MP moves SC seeking contempt action against Haryana officials

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Haryana officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, for failing to comply with directions passed by the top court regarding measures to be taken to ensure communal harmony and curb violent tendencies that result in perpetration of hate crimes and “for failing to prevent and take effective measures to prevent the continuously rising hateful campaign against Friday prayers in Gurgaon”.

In the petition filed by Adeeb, a former Independent MP and a Gurgaon resident, he submitted that “in the few recent months, there has been a constant rise in incidents revolving around the said Friday prayers at the behest of certain identifiable hooligans, with no local support, who portray themselves falsely in the name of religion and seek to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against one community across the city”.

The petitioner further said, “While various complaints were given by different persons intimating how a certain group of unruly elements are creating such a hateful environment every Friday, no action was taken by the police. Even when the police remained present, little to no efforts were made by effectively controlling such elements by making arrests and prosecuting such persons as per the directions given by the Hon’ble court.”

There is uncertainty over where namaz will be offered on Friday, after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said last week that prayers should not be offered in the open and the practice “will not be tolerated”. He added that an earlier decision to reserve some sites had been withdrawn.

While representatives of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch claimed that after consultations with the police, six locations had been identified for offering Friday prayers in the open for a temporary period of time, the leader of Jamiat Ulema said prayers are likely to be offered at multiple sites, including the ones where namaz was offered previously.

DCP West Deepak Saharan and Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Yash Garg could not be reached for a comment.