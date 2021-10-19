Namaz impasse in Gurgaon: Residents meet deputy commissioner, defer protest for two weeks

Residents of Gurgaon’s sector 47, who have been protesting against the offering of namaz in the open for at least a month, have deferred their protest for at least two weeks after a meeting with the deputy commissioner on Monday.

Members of the resident welfare association met the DC who, they said, had assured them that the matter would be discussed and a possible solution would be found.

Yash Garg, the Gurgaon DC, said, “I have discussed the matter with the residents. In the coming days, we will have a dialogue with all community members to resolve the issue.”

Sunil Yadav, president of the sector 47 RWA, said, “We met the DC to discuss our concerns. The DC has asked us to stop the protests for two weeks till Diwali to discuss and resolve the issue. We have requested the officials to shift the location of Friday namaz prayers to an alternate site or a community centre. We will wait and see if the matter is resolved.”

For the past four weeks, namaz has been offered at the site in sector 47 under police protection, amid protests by residents objecting to prayers being offered at a public place. On two occasions, the police had to shift the prayer site by a few metres after residents gathered at the site, raising slogans and singing bhajans using a mic and a portable speaker.

Residents have alleged security and traffic concerns, claiming that the permission granted for namaz in the past at the sector 47 site, as part of a negotiated settlement with all the representatives, was only for a day.

Members of the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (GNEM), a citizen’s forum, also submitted a letter to the DC on Tuesday urging the administration to initiate a dialogue with people and resident associations.

The letter stated that people and RWAs were “being misled into becoming a part of a malicious campaign to create a wedge between residents of Gurgaon, which is threatening the peace of the city”.

“GNEM has always collaborated with the administration in times of distress and we will be happy to assist in resolving the current namaz issue through dialogue in order to ensure that the dignity and rights of people are not compromised,” the letter read.

Last week, the issue was discussed between members of both communities, residents, police officials and a sub divisional magistrate, but it had reached an impasse.