3 ‘Namaste Gang’ members, who targeted morning walkers after greeting them, held in Delhi

August 4, 2022 8:29:51 pm
Three members of the ‘Namaste Gang’, accused of allegedly greeting people before snatching their gold jewellery and phones, were arrested after cross-firing from Shahdara on Thursday.
Police said the accused were involved in a series of snatching incidents in Shahdara where they allegedly targeted morning walkers, especially the elderly, at gunpoint. They are also involved in robberies and snatching cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Describing their modus operandi, police said the gang members used stolen bikes and scooters to scout for suitable targets in the morning. Once they found their target, one of them greeted him/her with a ‘namaste’ to divert their attention and then they pulled out weapons to threaten them and rob them. Before leaving, they would greet the person by saying ‘namaste’, police added.
Senior officers said the gang grew more active in the last few weeks and would commit multiple crimes within a day. Two days ago, they allegedly targeted a 45-year-old man walking outside Delhi University’s Vivekanand College, snatched his gold bracelet and fled, police said. Within 15-20 minutes, four from the gang reached Seemapuri and allegedly snatched a gold bracelet from a property dealer, police added.
Subscriber Only Stories
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “Seeing the gang’s activities, we immediately registered cases and found that the accused would come on a bike and a scooter. Our teams mapped the entry and exit routes from the spots and analysed more than 150 CCTVs in two days. We found that the accused fled to Ghaziabad.”
On Thursday, a team was sent to Vivekanand College while others were posted at the entry/exit points to catch the accused. “We received information that they are coming back to the same area to target morning walkers. We wanted to catch them red-handed. Around 4.30 am, the men were spotted. Our teams surrounded them and asked them to surrender but they pulled out weapons and fired at our team. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a staffer,” said the DCP.
Police retaliated and fired at the accused. One of them was shot in the leg and two of them were arrested. They were questioned and another gang member was arrested with their help.
The accused, Afzal (32), Mohd Shamshad (23) and Shahid (43), are involved in over 15 cases. The fourth accused is still on the run.
Police said the gang members revealed that they stored weapons to keep themselves safe. They rented a place in Shalimar Garden Extension where they would assemble and plan the robberies, police added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
3 ‘Namaste Gang’ members, who targeted morning walkers after greeting them, held in Delhi
Mahua to Carla: There’s always something about Marie
Monkeypox: How to manage close contact scenarios
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat is full of ‘pure love, gentle innocence and mad affection’
After Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja join Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: ‘An overwhelming and humbling experience’
Amid protests, RS passes family courts Bill
Hrithik Roshan flaunts chiselled body ahead of Fighter shoot, girlfriend Saba Azad says ‘Go Ninja’
Tom Cruise quitting Mission Impossible franchise after Dead Reckoning? Here’s what director Christopher McQuarrie has to say
Gujarat: Adani Road Transport acquires 58 per cent stake in GRICL
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives boss-lady vibes in an all-black pantsuit
Morning walker molested in Chandigarh park: Suspect sent to judicial custody, police to increase patrolling