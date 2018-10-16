Najeeb Ahmad missing case: At protest, two mothers, one voice

Najeeb Ahmad’s mother Fatima Nafees. Najeeb Ahmad’s mother Fatima Nafees.

Fatima Nafees, mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, and Radhika Vemula, mother of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula who had committed suicide at the University of Hyderabad, hit out at the Centre and the CBI on Monday — the second anniversary of Ahmad’s disappearance.

Both the mothers — along with leaders from Congress, RJD, SP, CPI and CPI-ML — alleged the CBI did not carry out the investigation properly. At the culmination of the march from Mandi House to Parliament Street, organised by the NGO United Against Hate, Nafees said, “I am hopeful that this government will fall, and we will get to hear some good news in 2019… Ye 56 inch ka seena 26 inch ka ho gaya hai…” “The CBI says it has closed the investigation, but when did they even begin?” she added.

Vemula asked people to vote out the BJP in 2019. “The BJP-RSS rule is worse than British rule… Dalits, Muslims and marginalised sections are continuously being attacked,” she said. Among the leaders who spoke were Sharmistha Mukherjee from the Congress, Javed Ali Khan from Samajwadi Party, Annie Raja from CPI, Kavita Krishnan from CPI-ML and Nawal Kishore from RJD.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App