Nagaland woman pulled towards car by 3 men at 5-star hotel, friends attacked

Police are examining CCTV camera footage from the hotel and other evidence to establish the sequence of events. The medical reports are also being examined to ascertain the injuries suffered by those involved, they said.

A woman from Nagaland was allegedly harassed and forcibly pulled towards a Mercedes car by three men in the parking lot of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri early Sunday. When her friends intervened, the men allegedly assaulted them with hockey sticks and iron rods, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am Sunday, police said. According to a complaint filed by the woman, she had visited the hotel with friends. While they were leaving, three men, who were travelling in a white Mercedes, allegedly approached them, tried to stop the woman and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.

Police said the woman’s friends intervened, following which the accused allegedly attacked them with hockey sticks and iron rods. “One of the friends suffered injuries to his teeth…,” an officer said.