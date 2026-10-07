‘Tried to kidnap me’: Nagaland woman pulled towards car by 3 men at Delhi 5-star hotel

The Delhi Police are examining CCTV camera footage from the hotel and other evidence to establish the sequence of events. (Representational/File Photo)

Three men who allegedly harassed a woman from Nagaland and forcibly pulled her towards a Mercedes car in the parking lot of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri have been bound down by the Delhi Police, sources said. To be “bound down” means to be required to appear before an investigating officer on a given date.

The incident took place around 3.15 am Sunday, police said.

According to police officers, the three men were sitting in the car parked at the hotel and were playing loud music. As the woman and her friends came towards the parking lot, one of them objected to the music.