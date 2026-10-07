‘Tried to kidnap me’: Nagaland woman pulled towards car by 3 men at Delhi 5-star hotel

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Three men who allegedly harassed a woman from Nagaland and forcibly pulled her towards a Mercedes car in the parking lot of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri have been bound down by the Delhi Police, sources said. To be “bound down” means to be required to appear before an investigating officer on a given date.
The incident took place around 3.15 am Sunday, police said.
According to police officers, the three men were sitting in the car parked at the hotel and were playing loud music. As the woman and her friends came towards the parking lot, one of them objected to the music.
When the woman moved towards the exit gate, one of the men sitting in the car pulled her hand towards the vehicle. As per the FIR registered in this case, the woman alleged that they were trying to kidnap her.
The woman’s three male friends intervened, after which the men in the Mercedes allegedly started a brawl. “When my friend came to save us, they beat him with hockey sticks and punched his face. When my two other friends came, they beat them with hockey sticks as well,” the woman alleged in the FIR.
“One of the friends suffered injuries to his teeth…,” an officer said.
The medico-legal case report of one of the victim’s friends cites ‘swelling in the right hand’.
The accused allegedly fled from the spot in their car after police reached the location. The complainant had noted down the car’s registration number, which helped investigators trace the men, police said.
The three accused were booked at Chanakyapuri police station. The woman was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she underwent a medical examination. Police said the case was registered on the basis of her complaint and the medical report.
Police are examining CCTV camera footage from the hotel and other evidence to establish the sequence of events. The medical reports are also being examined to ascertain the injuries suffered by those involved, they said.
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