Nadda’s meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday: Here are the routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory with regard to the BJP’s Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan programme Sunday, which party president JP Nadda and others are scheduled to attend. The public has been advised to use public transport wherever possible, with parking of vehicles only allowed at designated spots. Police have also asked the public to be on the lookout for and report suspicious objects and persons.

Commuters going to IGI Airport as well as New Delhi, Old Delhi, and Nizamuddin Railway stations as well as ISBT are advised to leave early to avoid delays.

Diversions and restrictions – as required from 9 am onwards

From Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg

From Guru Nanak Chowk to the Ajmeri Gate

From Kamla Market R/A towards Hamdard

From the DDU-Minto light point to Kamla Market

From Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk

From Mirdard to Turkman Gate

Traffic not allowed after 8 am

Ranjeet Singh Flyover – From Barakhamba road to Guru Nanak Chowk

Vivekanand Marg – from Minto Road to Kamla Market R/A

JLN Marg – From Rajghat to Delhi gate

R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate

From Paharganj Chowk to Ajmeri Gate

Exceptions to the above are ambulances, patients going to LNJP or GB Pant Hospitals, and passengers going to New Delhi Railway Station

Bus diversion points

Buses coming to Ajmeri gate from North and West sides to be diverted on Arambagh and Rani Jhansi roads will be diverted, terminating at Arambagh and returning via Chitragupta road, DBG Road, Paharganj Chowk.

From Connaught Place to R/A Kamla Market to be diverted to DDU and Bhavbuti Marg

Buses from Rajghat and Delhi Gate to JLN Marg are to be diverted to BSZ Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg.

Vehicles from Tolstoy Marg to Mirdard and Guru Nanak Chowk are to be diverted to Barakhamba road.

Restrictions near Tilak Marg vicinity

Buses approaching Red Fort, Mori gate etc. from South to be diverted from Tilak Marg C hexagon, and will take Purana Qila to Mathura Road and Bhairon road.

Non-VIP parking on Chaman Lal Marg not allowed.

No buses on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk.

No commercial vehicles on JLN Marg from Rajghat.