Naatu fever at Korean embassy in Delhi

A video of the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok, with the embassy staff, dancing to the popular Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR went viral Saturday. The video, which was recorded at the Korean Cultural Centre in New Delhi, also drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called the video a “lively and adorable team effort” on Twitter.

“All the diplomats and staff members at the Embassy were thinking about how to congratulate the makers of Naatu Naatu for winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Ambassador Jae-bok suggested making a dance cover video, with diplomats and the staff’s participation, to show appreciation for Naatu Naatu at a personal level,” a source revealed.

Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for the Best Music (Original Song) category for the Oscars 2023. Composed by M M Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, it features the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It became the first Asian and Indian song to win the Best Original Song Award at the Golden Globes.

As part of the 50 years of Indo-Korean relationship, the Korean Embassy wanted to display the country’s love for Indian culture through this dance cover. Around 50 diplomats and staff at the Embassy, which also included Indian and Korean nationals working at the Korean Cultural Centre, participated in the dance video. “The people at the Embassy rehearsed on their own, shot their individual videos and then danced together at the Korean Cultural Centre,” the source said.

The video released by the official Twitter handle of the Korean Embassy, India, begins with two Korean diplomats, wearing salwar kameez, performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu. As the video progresses, Jae-bok is seen performing the famous step, along with other staff members of the Embassy. Soon, two diplomats, dressed like NTR and Ram Charan from RRR, and people dressed in Taekwondo uniforms, are seen performing the dance. Towards the end of the video, around 50 diplomats and staff members, including Jae-bok, are seen performing the hook step on the lawns of the Cultural Centre.

There’s a growing interest in Korean culture in India — from ramen and K-Pop to K-dramas and Soju. Similarly, Koreans admire Indian culture, especially Indian movies and food.