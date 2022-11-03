Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants? Here’s what Delhi doctors say as air quality dips

As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated once again to hit the ‘severe’ category Thursday morning, doctors said wearing a cloth or a surgical mask is of no use and N-95 masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants.

“Cloth masks and surgical masks have no role in preventing adverse health effects of air pollution (unlike in Covid). The N-95 mask, when fitted properly, is likely to reduce exposure to pollutants (not a WHO recommendation though). However, it is difficult to exercise with an N-95 mask on,” said Dr G C Khilnani, chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine.

Dr G C Khilnani said N-95 masks can help reduce the pollution effect, but there is no evidence to support their efficacy. Dr Khilnani, who is also a member of the Technical Advisory Group of Global Air Pollution and Health of the World Health Organization (WHO), said there was a discussion during a meeting of the group in Geneva where it was concluded that masks do help in stopping pollutants entering the body but it was based on 50-60 AQI, which is a big number in European countries.

“But in India, when every day, the AQI is reaching 400-500, the masks can hardly be of any use. However, masks such as N-95, KN-95, and N-99 can be used,” he added.

According to Dr Desh Deepak, Senior Respiratory Consultant at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, N-95 masks can help prevent Particulate Matter of 2.5 micron and less than that. “The larger particles can be prevented by using a cloth mask and a surgical mask,” said Dr Deepak.

He also said it is better to use cloth masks and surgical masks than not wearing one at all. He elaborated that while N-95 and N-99 masks can help in preventing particulate matter pollution, they cannot help in stopping gaseous and volatile gas pollution.

“For gases such as carbon dioxide, monoxide, methane, and sulphur oxides, we need masks that can adsorb gases. There are cartridge-based masks available for that but they are expensive and heavier to use and the cartridge has a life span. For volatile gases, there are occupational masks which are expensive and are very heavy for a common man to use in daily life,” he added.

“So practically speaking, N-95 and N-99 masks are best suited which are available easily post Covid-19 pandemic, ” Dr Desh Deepak adds.

Meanwhile, Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant of Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts, said normal disposable surgical masks have an efficiency of 40-50 per cent. They are quite effective in preventing inhaled pollutants but should be changed every six to eight hours.