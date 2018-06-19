Mystery surrounds death of 24-year-old fished out of Agra Canal near water park

The body was found 15 hours later. (Representational Image) The body was found 15 hours later. (Representational Image)

The body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from the Agra Canal around 11 am Monday — with mystery over how he landed there.

According to police, a call was received on Sunday night from a friend of the man, who claimed that he had been “picked up and assaulted” by security guards at an amusement park in Kalindi Kunj. When police reached the spot, the guards informed them that the man, Sameer Khan, had “jumped into the canal”.

A rescue operation was undertaken by divers from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), who found the body 15 hours later. The man’s friends, Shaad and Ramiz, have alleged that he was assaulted by around six security guards and thrown into the canal.

Police said three security guards posted at the water park have been detained.

“The security guards and the man got into a fight. He and his friends were drunk and tried to enter the facility forcefully, leading to the scuffle. The post-mortem of the man has been conducted,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

On Monday, around 10 security guards were posted outside the water park. “We had to shut the water park today because of the police investigation. Visitors are being told a water pump is not working,” said a security guard. Officials from the water park refused to comment on the incident.

According to Ramiz, Sameer had consumed beer and was watching bikers perform stunts outside the water park. “Sameer was leaning on a barricade, which fell. Around six-seven security guards came and after an argument, started assaulting him with batons. He was then taken inside the water park, while we managed to escape,” said Ramiz.

A PCR call was made to Jamia Nagar police station around 10 pm. After police couldn’t locate his body, divers from the DDMA were called in.

“I waited outside the police station the entire night while my relatives waited at the water park. The next day they found my son with his leg broken at three places. I refuse to believe he jumped,” alleged Sameer’s father Baddrudin.

The advocate representing the man, K R Khan, said, “Sameer is alleged to have jumped from a boundary wall with iron rods on the top of the wall. It seems very unlikely that he would take such a step, and the reasons for his alleged fall must be investigated.”

