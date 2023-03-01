scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Myanmar national raped by 4 in Delhi

A 22-year-old Myanmar national was allegedly gang-raped by four persons after she was taken to the Delhi-Haryana border, police said Tuesday, adding that the accused are absconding. A senior police officer said the incident took place on February 22, when the woman, along with her one-year-old daughter, was “forced to board” an autorickshaw from Kalindi […]

A 22-year-old Myanmar national was allegedly gang-raped by four persons after she was taken to the Delhi-Haryana border, police said Tuesday, adding that the accused are absconding.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on February 22, when the woman, along with her one-year-old daughter, was “forced to board” an autorickshaw from Kalindi Kunj. “The driver took her to the Delhi-Haryana border where he and his three accomplices forcibly took her to one of the accused’s house and gang-raped her… then they threatened her and brought her back the next day before dropping her at an unknown location in the city,” the officer said.

The woman lodged a complaint at Kalindi Kunj police station on February 26. DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said they are verifying details. “CCTVs around the area where she boarded the auto and where she was taken are being analysed,” the officer said. A case under IPC section 376D (gang rape) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) has been lodged. Police said she had come to the country for medical treatment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 06:50 IST
