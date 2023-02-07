‘My home now unliveable’: Delhi resident on construction next door

A three-storey residential building in Saket D block, which has been 64-year-old Lillian Krishen’s home for several decades, is in a state of disrepair. Saying the under-construction building next door is responsible, the woman last week filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and MCD, with authorities saying they are looking into the matter.

Two weeks ago, Krishen, who runs an electrical consultancy, came back from work to find that the central pillar of her house had cracked open and the concrete had fallen off. The iron inside the pillar was twisted and small white cracks started appearing all over the building, she said.

She called a structural engineer to take a look at the building the same day. She, her house help, and a tenant, Ruby Dhingra, who lives upstairs, vacated last Thursday.

Dhingra said: “It’s like the whole building is compressed, the woodwork on the floors has come off.”

Nobel Steve Thomas, a structural engineer who inspected Krishen’s house, said: “The issue is the foundation settlement around the new construction next door. When they excavated for the foundation on their side, the soil of this building (Krishen’s house) loosened, which led to the settlement of the supporting structure of the building.”

As a temporary measure, scaffolding has been put in place to support the three main pillars of the house to hold the building intact.

The SHO of Saket police station Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express: “We have clicked photos of the building and forwarded the complaint to the MCD. They have to decide the next course of action.”

Advertisement

MCD executive engineer R C Meena, who inspected Krishen’s house last Saturday, said: “My seniors from the headquarters referred this building to me so I visited for inspection. I will need to examine the building and reach a conclusion. We need some time to estimate the developments and the intensity of the cracks that could develop in the future. For now, the building is intact and is not harmful for the general public living in the surroundings.”

Dhingra also claimed the builder had removed the name board of the construction firm from the site soon after the complaint was filed.

Monty, who gave only his first name and claimed to be looking after the construction site on behalf of the owner of the building, said: “We have offered to build a new structure after demolition. But they have not agreed to it.” He said his building was not responsible for the state of Krishen’s house.

Advertisement

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, “Everybody knows there is a huge building mafia in Delhi… I had spoken to the MCD area DC, Green Park, because of which officers were sent to inspect the building on Saturday. But I have been informed there has been trespassing in the house… I have promised them that I will take up the issue with the MCD commissioner on Monday.”

For Krishen, the loss of her ancestral home lies heavy. She lost her son in 2014 to kidney failure and her husband the following year to cancer.

“My in-laws built this house in the 70s, it has a lot of sentimental value. This problem only arose when construction of the building next door started,” she told The Indian Express.

She is now staying in a rented 3-BHK apartment in a nearby DDA society. She said she had to sell belongings that she couldn’t accommodate in the new apartment.