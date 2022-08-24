‘My brother tried to grab their pistols, was overpowered’

A day after armed men barged into Joginder Kumar’s home in Bakkarwala’s JJ Colony and shot him dead, along with a friend, Mangal Ram, who was with him at the time, his family members remain anxious and scared.

His younger brother, Kuldeep, said, “I was outside when my sister-in-law called me. Joginder was sitting with his friends when these men came and fired indiscriminately. They came on a bike with no number plate and were masked. My brother attempted to save everyone by trying to snatch their pistols, but they overpowered him and fired at his chest, limbs and back. Police told us that my brother was mistaken for someone else. We think the assailants were looking for our neighbour and fired at bhaiya. My brother and his friend were lying in the house for 10-15 minutes. Everyone was scared to step out and help.”

A relative of Mangal Ram, who refused to be named, said the two men had known each other for ages. “His son was going to get married and he was making arrangements for it. Last night, he went to meet his friends when the assailants killed him.”

Locals, meanwhile, alleged that hardly any police personnel are deployed in the area. Police, however, denied the claims and said the incident happened in someone’s home and patrol staff would not have been able to help in this case.

A neighbour, Ramesh, said: “It felt like someone was bursting firecrackers… These men were masked and started firing at Joginder. I was standing outside and ran inside my house. We locked our door thinking this would go on for some time, but they left in minutes…”