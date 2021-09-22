Muzaffarnagar riots: 20 acquitted over ‘lack of evidence due to witness hostility’

Twenty persons were acquitted by a trial court for “lack of evidence due to witness hostility” in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly raised communal slogans and damaged and burnt property belonging to a minority community in Kutba village on September 8, 2013. More than 20 persons had been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 436 (mischief), 392 (robbery), 386 (extortion by putting), 295 (outraging religious feelings), among other sections of the IPC.

According to officials, the case was being heard in the room of Additional Sessions Judge Baburam.

“The specific rioting case was being heard in the trial courtroom. A chargesheet was filed and witnesses had been examined. It was concluded that there was lack of evidence due to witness hostility and 20 persons were acquitted. Further proceedings are taking place in other cases,” said Special Counsel Narendra Sharma.