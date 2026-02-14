Mutilated body found in Delhi’s Rohini canal

A PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 8.46 am on Friday.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 07:58 PM IST
The mutilated body of an unidentified man, estimated to be around 30-35 years old, was recovered from the Haiderpur water canal in Rohini district on Friday morning, police said.

A PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 8.46 am on Friday regarding the body. Police said when officers reached the spot, they found the head, legs from the hip, and arms from the wrist amputated and missing. Old cut mark scars were also observed on both arms.

The body appeared to be one or two days old, police said, adding that it has been shifted to the mortuary of Dr BSA Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Efforts are being made to identify the deceased through human intelligence and technical surveillance. Missing persons’ records are also being checked,” an officer said.

