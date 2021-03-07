Muthoot Group chairman fell to death from 4th floor of home, say police

CCTVs near the house are also being checked.

Muthoot Group chairman George Muthoot fell to death from the fourth floor of his house in Delhi’s East of Kailash, police said on Saturday.

“We received information at Amar Colony police station on Friday night at 9.21 pm that George, aged 72, fell from the fourth floor of his house,” R P Meena, DCP (Southeast), said.

Police have collected the medico-legal report and inspected the spot. Police said an enquiry is being conducted in the matter and statements of his family and witnesses have been recorded. CCTVs near the house are also being checked.

DCP Meena said George was taken to Fortis Escorts Hospital, where he died. A post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS on Saturday morning.

Police said no foul play is suspected so far and inquest proceedings have been initiated. Police sources said that prima facie, they have established that George was alone when the incident took place and CCTV footage shows him standing on the fourth floor.

George’s youngest son, Paul M George, was killed in a road rage incident in 2009. Paul, who was 32 at the time, was the executive director of the NBFC and was travelling on Kerala’s Alappuzha-Changanassery road on the night of August 22, 2009, accompanied by two men.

Their car hit a two-wheeler, but they drove away without attending to the bike rider. A gang of hired killers, on the way for executing an attack, was provoked by this and they chased Paul’s vehicle and waylaid it. A scuffle ensued during which he was killed.

In 2015, a CBI court had sentenced nine members of the gang to life imprisonment, but eight of them were later acquitted by the Kerala High Court.