Mustafabad’s Eidgah: Rainy day challenges at a relief camp

“I was scared for my children last night — it was raining heavily, the weather was chilly and we don’t have enough winter wear. I held my three daughters in my arms the entire night. The mattresses and other bedding were soaked, so I held them and sat until sunrise,” said Mehrunisa, a 30-year-old woman staying with her family of 10 at the Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad.

The Eidgah was converted into a relief camp earlier this week. Over the past 48 hours, incessant rain has left some areas in and around the tents waterlogged. And while government officials and volunteers are working overtime to seal the tents, residents say the rain couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Eidgah around 2 pm on Friday and spoke to the families and volunteers.

Drying mattresses and blankets under the sun, 55-year-old Sabira said, “It wasn’t easy leaving our homes and it’s definitely not easy staying here. I haven’t slept in the last two days. It usually rains in the evening and at night. And then the whole area is flooded. I was trying to sleep last night when, around 9 pm, I found that the mattress was wet and the water had reached inside the tent and till my feet. I held my grandchildren close to me. Our blankets were soaked too. Volunteers helped us cover the tent with foam sheets. After that, we sat inside with the children and waited for the rain to stop. Now, we have to dry the bedding to sleep at night.”

Sabira is a resident of Shiv Vihar who has been living at the camp for the last three days. Her house was burnt by a mob, and she has no place to stay.

Inside a different tent, called T3, Mehrunisa (30) and her family of 10 sat on the ground. While most tents are waterproof, heavy rain meant the water still found a way inside. Mehrunisa’s daughter Ananya (4) picked up a sweater from a pile of clothes and showed it to her sisters. The mother said she’s thankful none of them have fallen sick.

“We weren’t initially prepared for the rain, but we are now. Last night, we put foam sheets around the tents to prevent the water from getting in. Also, a few families were shifted to a madrasa nearby. We are still trying to make the tents more water-resistant,” said a government official.

Meanwhile, several volunteers helped people lay down new wooden stands they can sleep on. Md Imran, a volunteer, said, “The mattresses will be kept on these so water can’t reach the them.”

Volunteers Ruby and Riftat swept the floors to drain out the water as women sat with their children to soak whatever little sunlight there was on Friday, and dry their bedding and clothes.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited riot-hit areas and noted that people are facing difficulties due to the rain. “Compensation forms for about 90% of the riot-affected people have been filled up. For this, we had also formed 20 teams of AAP volunteers. The 10% riot-affected people, whose compensation forms have not been filled up, have either gone home or are living elsewhere and are unable to come in contact with officials. We will expedite the process of giving compensation to them,” he said.

