Must proactively stop suicides, AIIMS faculty write to director

The Faculty Association of AIIMS has written to the institute’s director Dr Randeep Guleria raising concerns over the recent suicides among undergraduate students at the institute, emphasising that there’s a “need to collectively think and work to provide an enabling environment for the students to prosper”.

“Time has come to act proactively to stop such incidences in the future. FAIMS pledge its full support in this regard to you and the administration,” stated the association in the letter to the director.

On Monday, a 22-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide at AIIMS by jumping off the roof of the hostel. The student had been seeking treatment at the medical institute for depression, according to doctors.

On July 10, a 25-year-old junior doctor had died by suicide at AIIMS by jumping off the 10th floor of the hospital building. According to sources, the doctor was suffering from depression. He had also written a blog post, in which he talked about his struggles with depression and suicidal ideation.

“We at FAIMS are really concerned about recent incidents of suicides among undergraduate students at AIIMS,” the letter stated.

“This is a very important issue. Both victims were undergoing treatment in the institute. We have requested the administration to look into the matter. We should be more vigilant and a strong mentorship program should be formulated. The faculty should be aware if a student is facing any issue and proper counseling of students should be done. These are the few steps that should be taken. A committee of competent persons should be formed to look into this serious issue,” Dr Rakesh Yadav, president of FAIMS, told The Indian Express.

