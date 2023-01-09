Must believe in ‘nation first’ ideology: Delhi CM at NCC camp

“As Citizens, we must always believe in ‘nation first’ ideology, and be responsible and committed to it. Only then, we will progress as a nation, both socially and economically,” said Chief Minister Kejriwal at the NCC Republic Day Camp held Sunday at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment.

Addressing the cadets, he said, “NCC Cadets’ qualities, josh and motivation must have a cascading effect on future generations to emulate. The NCC camp is indeed a microcosm of our country, with the representation of cadets from every state and union territory.”

He said, “Delhi as a state always encouraged the growth of NCC and has extended a helping hand wherever required.” About 2,155 cadets attended the camp. In addition, 32 officers and 166 cadets from other countries were present as guests of NCC.