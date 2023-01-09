scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Must believe in ‘nation first’ ideology: Delhi CM at NCC camp

Addressing the cadets, he said, “NCC Cadets’ qualities, josh and motivation must have a cascading effect on future generations to emulate. The NCC camp is indeed a microcosm of our country, with the representation of cadets from every state and union territory.”

CM Kejriwal with the NCC cadets, Sunday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
Listen to this article
Must believe in ‘nation first’ ideology: Delhi CM at NCC camp
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“As Citizens, we must always believe in ‘nation first’ ideology, and be responsible and committed to it. Only then, we will progress as a nation, both socially and economically,” said Chief Minister Kejriwal at the NCC Republic Day Camp held Sunday at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment.

Addressing the cadets, he said, “NCC Cadets’ qualities, josh and motivation must have a cascading effect on future generations to emulate. The NCC camp is indeed a microcosm of our country, with the representation of cadets from every state and union territory.”

More from Delhi

He said, “Delhi as a state always encouraged the growth of NCC and has extended a helping hand wherever required.” About 2,155 cadets attended the camp. In addition, 32 officers and 166 cadets from other countries were present as guests of NCC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
January 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: NTR is Chief Minister
January 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: NTR is Chief Minister
Promise of growth
Promise of growth
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 06:25 IST
Next Story

3 dead as lift crashes in factory in Delhi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close