Muslim undertrial in Tihar branded with ‘Om’ symbol, Delhi court orders inquiry

A Delhi court has called for an inquiry and issued a notice to DGP (Prison) after a Muslim undertrial was branded with an “Om” symbol allegedly by a Tihar jail superintendent. The court had asked Tihar jail authorities to submit a report within 24 hours.

Advertising

The matter came to light after the undertrial informed his family of the cruelty and inhuman treatment in jail by superintendent Rajesh Chauhan. He also alleged that he was deprived of food for two days. Following this, the inmate’s family informed his counsel, who in turn moved an application in the court.

“The accused has been subject to cruelty and inhuman treatment in jail by Jail Superintendent Rajesh Chauhan. It is alleged that on April 12, the jail superintendent had burn-imprinted ‘Om’ on the back of the accused and had also deprived him of food for two days,” the court order read.

The court observed that the allegations raised by the accused were of “serious nature” and require “immediate intervention”.

Advertising

“In view of the same, notice is being issued to DGP, Prison, Tihar Jail number 4 to get a medical examination of accused conducted with immediate effect and also to submit inquiry report,” the court order said.

It said necessary CCTV footage should be collected and statements of other inmates be recorded. “It is further directed that necessary arrangements be made to ensure the safety of the accused in jail and he be immediately removed from supervision of jail superintendent to ensure the safety of the accused,” the order said.