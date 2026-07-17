Muslim man assault case: After Supreme Court rap, Noida Police invokes hate crime charges

Eventually, the FIR was registered after the SC summoned the case diary in January 2023. The police’s initial chargesheet, filed in March 2023, framed the incident as a routine robbery by a gang targeting lone commuters, ruling out any communal hate crime angle.

Acting on Supreme Court’s directions, the Noida Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet invoking hate crime charges against five men accused of assaulting and robbing a 62-year-old Muslim man in 2021.

During a hearing on July 14, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the investigating officer’s report has been forwarded to the state government for prosecution sanction. The court granted the Uttar Pradesh government four weeks to secure this approval.

The supplementary chargesheet invokes sections 153B, which punishes imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 295A that criminalises deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, of the Indian Penal Code.