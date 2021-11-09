Muslim group seeks action on slogans raised during puja event

People from the Muslim community under the banner ‘Gurgaon Muslim Council’ met the Deputy Commissioner Monday and sought action against those who made ‘provocative’ speeches and slogans during a Govardhan Puja at the namaz site in Sector 12A on November 5.

At the Puja organised by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, which comprises 22 local right-wing outfits and has been opposing Friday prayers in public, a senior VHP leader had said “those who want to offer namaz in public places can go to Pakistan”. The Puja was attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, who led the delegation, said, “At the site where namaz did not take place on Friday, some outsiders raised provocative speeches and slogans against Muslims and no action has been taken. It has hurt the sentiments of the community. There are videos of the slogans being raised. We requested the DC to take action against the culprits.”

The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to the DC with a list of suggestions on the issue of Friday prayers.

“We requested the administration to either allot us land or give permission so we can purchase private land and build mosques…. We have been praying at the designated spots with permission of the administration. We have also sought an appointment with the CM, who is likely to visit the city this week,” said Adeeb.

Altaf Ahmad, spokesperson of the Gurgaon Muslim Council, said, “… Until a long-term solution of getting land for building mosques is worked out, we requested the DC to ensure that efforts are made so Juma Namaz continues in open spaces without disruption.”

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.