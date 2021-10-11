10-year-old Muslim boy enters Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, cops say he lost his way but priest alleges conspiracy

A 10-year-old Muslim boy, who had “accidentally wandered” into the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, was handed over to the Ghaziabad police by priest Yati Narsinghanand.

Earlier this year, a 14-year-old Muslim boy was assaulted by a man who performed ‘sewa’ at the temple when he entered the premises to drink water. The temple has also placed a poster at its entrance stating that the entry of Muslims on the premises is banned.

Several cases have been registered against the priest Narsinghanand, including that of promoting enmity by allegedly using disparaging words against the Prophet at a Delhi event held in April this year, allegedly making objectionable comments against women in politics and also for intimidation.

He handed over the 10-year-old to the police and alleged that the minor was snooping around and carrying out a ‘recce’ at the temple. “We have handed over the boy to the police. He has not been touched and no one has attacked him… He was here to recce the temple to execute a conspiracy,” said Narsinghanand in a video.

The police refuted the allegations. “A video was uploaded on Twitter regarding a 10-year-old minor. It was found that he had come to visit a relative in a hospital nearby and entered the temple since he did not know the area well. No objectionable item has been recovered from his possession. He was handed over to the family,” Ghaziabad Police said in a statement.

According to the police, the minor came to visit his pregnant sister-in-law who was admitted in a CHC close to the temple. The child, unaware of the area, entered the temple through one of its gates when several devotees were also entering. The boy was spotted by people in the temple and the cops were informed.