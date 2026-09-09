Musician was threatened earlier by men who killed him, says FIR

Singh allegedly identified the attackers to his son as men who had come from the dhaba located outside their building, the FIR – registered at Sunlight Colony police station in South East Delhi on Monday – added.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Alok Singh
3 min readNew DelhiSep 9, 2026 06:03 AM IST
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Some of the men who allegedly beat Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh (54) to death on Sunday night had threatened him earlier after he objected to them creating a disturbance near his home, Singh told his son in the taxi while he was being taken to the hospital, according to the FIR lodged into the murder case.

Singh allegedly identified the attackers to his son as men who had come from the dhaba located outside their building, the FIR – registered at Sunlight Colony police station in South East Delhi on Monday – added.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on September 6, when Singh had gone downstairs to dispose of garbage outside his home in Sunlight Colony. Sources in the police said he spotted a group of people, including workers from nearby eateries and food delivery agents, allegedly making noise. He reportedly objected, leading to an argument.

Before he was beaten to death, Singh was allegedly chased and assaulted by eight people in the stair lobby of the building where he lived with his wife and son on the third floor.

Two CCTV camera footages have since emerged. One shows the alleged attackers leaving Singh’s building through the staircase at 12.06 am on September 7. Around 10 minutes later, Singh is seen being taken out of the building by his family members to be hospitalised.

According to the FIR, Singh’s son, Yaiphaba (20), was inside the house when he heard his father shouting. When he opened the door, he allegedly saw four to five young men beating Singh with kicks and blows. He raised an alarm, following which the men fled.

Yaiphaba told police that he had seen the faces of the men and would be able to identify them if they were brought before him.

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Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital in New Friends Colony in a taxi, accompanied by Yaiphaba, his wife and a neighbour. It was during this journey that he allegedly told his son that the men who attacked him had come from the dhaba in front of their building. He also said some of them had previously threatened him.

Singh died during treatment at the hospital.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder by a group of five or more persons acting in concert on specified grounds, and Section 3(5), relating to acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.

Seven accused have been arrested. The eight, a juvenile, has also been apprehended.

Four of the accused worked at Saini Dhaba: Bharat Kumar, 19, and Pramod, 26, are food delivery agents; Deepanshu, 21, and Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, work in food packaging.

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The other three are Ramzan Khan, 22, a food delivery agent at New Choudhary Dhaba; Vijay, 36, a food delivery agent at Annapurna Dhaba; and Mannu, 26, who works at Diamond Pizza kiosk.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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