Musician was threatened earlier by men who killed him, says FIR

Some of the men who allegedly beat Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh (54) to death on Sunday night had threatened him earlier after he objected to them creating a disturbance near his home, Singh told his son in the taxi while he was being taken to the hospital, according to the FIR lodged into the murder case.

Singh allegedly identified the attackers to his son as men who had come from the dhaba located outside their building, the FIR – registered at Sunlight Colony police station in South East Delhi on Monday – added.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on September 6, when Singh had gone downstairs to dispose of garbage outside his home in Sunlight Colony. Sources in the police said he spotted a group of people, including workers from nearby eateries and food delivery agents, allegedly making noise. He reportedly objected, leading to an argument.