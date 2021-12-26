Musical on Ambedkar postponed amid rising Covid cases in Delhi

A musical on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar, organised by the Delhi government and slated for release on January 5, has been postponed because of rising Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.

“Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves,” he tweeted.

The musical was planned to honour the legacy of Ambedkar, and for people to learn about his life and work, the government had said earlier. It is being directed by Mahua Chauhan, and veteran theatre artist Roshan Abbas is serving as the creative producer.

Delhi reported 249 Covid cases on Saturday at a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent.

Government officials are now mulling imposing restrictions falling under the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan. The plan kicks in when the positivity rate is over 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or cumulative new positive cases for the week touch the 1,500-mark, or occupancy of oxygen beds remains at 500 for a week.

Under this, shops in markets and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm, while one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone at half the vendor capacity.

Restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, bars from 12-10 pm, also at 50 per cent capacity. Delhi Metro and buses will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Delhi government offices can call 100 per cent grade I officers, while private firms will be allowed to call 50 per cent of staff between 9 am to 5 pm. Night curfew will come into effect under which movement of people will be restricted between 10 pm and 5 am.

Besides this, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks, gyms and yoga centres will be shut. There will be a complete ban on social/entertainment/religious/political/festival-related gatherings. Sports complexes, stadiums (except national/international sports events), entertainment parks will be shut.