Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Murmu: Families will be empowered only by empowerment of women

“India is the fifth largest economy in the world. India is presiding over the G-20 now. India’s G 20 agenda includes prioritising women-led development,” the President added.

President Droupadi Murmu at Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Gurgaon on Thursday. (PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu Thursday said that families would be empowered only by the empowerment of women and the empowered families would make for an empowered society and empowered nation.

The President was addressing a national convention on ‘Women as Foundation of Value-based Society’ organised by Brahma Kumaris in Gurgaon.

Stressing on the important role played by women in shaping the society, the President said that whenever women got equal opportunities, they have performed either at par with or better than men in all sectors, whether it is in the field of science, education, arts or culture.

She said that though the participation of women was increasing in many sectors, many were not able to reach top positions. “It has been observed that in the middle-level management roles in the private sector, there has been a decrease in women participation. The main reason behind this is family responsibilities. Generally, working women have to shoulder the responsibility of the home along with the office. We need to change the mindset that bringing up children and managing home are the responsibilities of only women. It is imperative that as India progresses, the participation of women, especially at the top levels in the private sector, increases,” she said.

Murmu said that economic progress and material prosperity can give materialistic happiness, but not eternal peace. “There is no harm in being financially strong, but living only for money is not proper,” she said.

While mentioning the recent earthquake in Turkey, she said, “There is global warming also now…Wherever I go, I see mountains and hills being flattened to make way for roads…trees are being cut. We have to think about what impact it has on our society and wellbeing.”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 04:00 IST
