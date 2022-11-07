scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Murder spree in West Delhi: Main accused among three arrested

Last week, a businessman, Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their house help Sapna (33) were found murdered at their Hari Nagar home. Their three-year-old daughter survived as she was hidden from the assailants under a layer of blankets.

delhi crime news, delhi murder news, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs“They had not planned to kill the help, but she entered the home around the same time,” said an officer.

Three men, including the main accused, were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the West Delhi triple murder case Sunday.

Last week, a businessman, Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their house help Sapna (33) were found murdered at their Hari Nagar home. Their three-year-old daughter survived as she was hidden from the assailants under a layer of blankets.

Police said the main accused, Amit Mehto (18), and his accomplices, Ramzan (19) and Saurabh (20), were caught from Bihar with Rs 3.95 lakh cash, three expensive watches, four iPhone and OnePlus phones and jewellery. Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested Mehto’s associates Manish Kumar (20), Sachin (19) and Sujeet (21) from Delhi.

The six men allegedly entered the couple’s house on the pretext of some work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “Our teams were continuously tracking all accused. While three had been caught, the others managed to escape. We found that they went to Rajasthan and sent teams, but the accused managed to flee to Bihar. We found they bought three expensive phones, including an iPhone 13, using the robbed cash. We had already recovered an iPhone 13 from Kumar and Sachin.”

Police said Mehto confessed that he had planned the murder and robbery. “He said he and his girlfriend worked at the salon. They were removed from their job two weeks ago by Ahuja…,” said the DCP.

More from Delhi

“They had not planned to kill the help, but she entered the home around the same time,” said an officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:39:27 am
Next Story

Pollution curbs eased, Delhi govt to take a call on reopening schools

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement