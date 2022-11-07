Murder spree in West Delhi: Main accused among three arrested

Three men, including the main accused, were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the West Delhi triple murder case Sunday.

Last week, a businessman, Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their house help Sapna (33) were found murdered at their Hari Nagar home. Their three-year-old daughter survived as she was hidden from the assailants under a layer of blankets.

Police said the main accused, Amit Mehto (18), and his accomplices, Ramzan (19) and Saurabh (20), were caught from Bihar with Rs 3.95 lakh cash, three expensive watches, four iPhone and OnePlus phones and jewellery. Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested Mehto’s associates Manish Kumar (20), Sachin (19) and Sujeet (21) from Delhi.

The six men allegedly entered the couple’s house on the pretext of some work.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “Our teams were continuously tracking all accused. While three had been caught, the others managed to escape. We found that they went to Rajasthan and sent teams, but the accused managed to flee to Bihar. We found they bought three expensive phones, including an iPhone 13, using the robbed cash. We had already recovered an iPhone 13 from Kumar and Sachin.”

Police said Mehto confessed that he had planned the murder and robbery. “He said he and his girlfriend worked at the salon. They were removed from their job two weeks ago by Ahuja…,” said the DCP.

“They had not planned to kill the help, but she entered the home around the same time,” said an officer.