A murder, a plot to hide the body, and a wedding – all in one day

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner who wanted to marry him, stuffed her body inside a fridge at his family’s dhaba, and got married to another woman the same day. Police said the man’s family had fixed his wedding on February 9-10, and he didn’t tell her live-in partner of the development. When she found out, police said, the two had a fight, and he allegedly murdered her.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the man, Sahil Gehlot (24), a pharma student whose family runs a dhaba at Mitraon village. As per the police, the woman, Nikki Yadav (24) and the accused started dating in 2018 and were living in Dwarka. A local who knew them informed the police when the woman went missing.

Sources said the accused allegedly took the woman to Kashmere Gate, where he killed her. He then took the body to his dhaba. Sources said the accused allegedly took the woman to Kashmere Gate, where he killed her. He then took the body to his dhaba.

“We received information from a man who said he had not seen the woman for some time. He suspected something happened to her as the accused had left home and married someone else,” said an officer.

Nikki’s family lives in Jhajjar, Haryana and they too had no clue about her. Teams were sent to Gehlot’s family home in Mitraon but nobody was home. He was eventually arrested from Kair village.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “He confessed to his crime and told us he killed Yadav on February 9-10. His family was pressuring him to get married and they had fixed his engagement and wedding. He did not inform Yadav and they continued living with her. However, she found out about the wedding from someone else and confronted him. This led to fights and the accused planned to kill her. He took her to his car where he strangled her with a data cable.”

During questioning, he told police the dhaba was shut and the fridge wasn’t working. He then led the police to the body, which has been sent for an autopsy.

The two first met in 2018, when Gehlot was preparing for SSC exams and studying at a coaching centre in Uttam Nagar. Yadav was preparing for medical entrance exams at Aakash Institute in Uttam Nagar. The two met on a bus.

Police said they would meet before and after classes every day. Though the two didn’t clear competitive exams, they started living together in Greater Noida.

“Gehlot and Yadav had taken admission in Galgotia College. While he was studying pharmacy, she was pursuing bachelor’s in English Honours. They took small trips around Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun.” said Special CP Yadav.

During the lockdown, the two were called back to their homes. They met again after the lockdown and shifted to a rented house in Delhi’s Dwarka.

“Gehlot never informed his family about the relationship. Last year, they started asking him about his marriage plans. He gave in to their demands and the family found a bride for him in December 2022. The marriage was fixed but Gehlot didn’t break up with Yadav. After fights over his lying, he decided to kill her and dumped her body. He then went back home and got married to the other woman” said an officer.

The marriage function took place at a community centre near his home.