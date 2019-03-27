Delhi: Murder plot hatched from inside jail stopped

With the arrest of three persons Monday, police claimed to have busted an extortion racket being operated from within Mandoli Jail premises.

Police said they arrested Chanderbhan alias Aman Yadav, currently lodged in Mandoli Jail, in the case after intercepting calls he made to his associates—Balkishan and Mohammed Ateek — to eliminate two men for not giving him protection money.

DCP (special cell) P S Kushwaha said, “Chanderbhan tasked his associates with eliminating two persons to establish his supremacy in Ghaziabad for running an extortion racket. We arrested his henchmen before they could execute the crime. Our sources told us that some gang leaders lodged in the jail have been procuring weapons to eliminate their rivals.”

Additional IG (Prisons) Raj Kumar said, “We will initiate an inquiry once we receive a report from the Special Cell.”