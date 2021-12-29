Murder over Instagram post: Victim’s kin say accused often beat locals, filmed assault

Two days after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of juveniles and a local criminal in Uttam Nagar area over a reel he had posted on Instagram, his family members said that the main accused would routinely bully boys in the area and record videos to post on the social networking platform.

The accused, Sohan Lal, is absconding. According to initial investigation carried out by police, he once worked as a police informer.

Additional DCP (Dwarka district) Vikram Singh said Sohan Lal has a criminal record and a proposal for his externment is pending. “Around five cases have been registered against him and we are looking for him,” Singh said.

On Sunday evening, the victim was allegedly picked by a group of five-six juveniles along with Sohan Lal.

They first assaulted him in a market and then took him in an e-rickshaw to their flat where they stabbed him eight times with the help of an ice-pick, police said.

“As per the PM report, the cause of death was… hemorrhagic shock caused by tearing/penetration of large blood vessels caused by… sharp ice-picking needle. We lodged an FIR after we received a complaint from the victim’s sister,” Singh said.

While his mother alleged he was also sexually assaulted by the accused. Singh said the post-mortem report does not indicate this.

The victim, who has nine siblings, studied till class VIII, after which he started working. “He was fond of social media, but he didn’t have a smartphone. He used his friend’s phone to set up an Instagram account and used that to check updates and upload content,” said his cousin.

He had recently started working in a paint factory, where he was getting Rs 12,000 a month. “He left studies and started working to help our younger siblings complete their education. Our dream of living with dignity has been shattered,” said his sister.

On Tuesday, his sisters and mother met police officials at the Uttam Nagar police station.

“We found out that my brother had posted a photo of Sohan Lal and his friend on Instagram and used some abusive language. Within hours, he was picked up by Sohan Lal and his associates from the local market,” she said.