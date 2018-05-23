Murder of Jamia couple solved: Their son did it, says Delhi police

ccording to police, the accused, Abdul Rehman, was an only son. Police added that he had been eyeing their property.(Illustration: CR Sasikumar) ccording to police, the accused, Abdul Rehman, was an only son. Police added that he had been eyeing their property.(Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

Delhi police has arrested a 26-year-old man and his associate for allegedly killing his parents as they were opposed to him marrying a woman he met on Facebook. According to police, the accused, Abdul Rehman, was an only son. Police added that he had been eyeing their property.

On April 28, the bodies of Shamim Ahmed (55) and his wife Taslim Bano (50) were found on the first floor of their house in Jamia Nagar. As nothing was found stolen, the family, including Rehman, had said they did not suspect foul play. Relatives told police that they had to break open the main door as it was locked from the inside.

However, police said the post-mortem, which was conducted at AIIMS, stated that they died from “asphyxia due to smothering”. Police also said they had found discrepancies in Rehman’s statement. On May 21, police questioned him again. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Rehman was a divorcee. In 2016, he met a woman from Kanpur on Facebook. A year later, he married a woman his parents chose for him but he kept visiting Kanpur to meet the other woman. He even promised to marry her… Until recently, Rehman used to work in a call centre but quit over drug addiction problems. Unemployed and without money, he told his parents about the other woman and expressed his wish to marry her. His parents objected. He then hatched a plan, along with two of his associates Nadeem Khan and Guddu, to kill his parents so he would get their property and belongings.”

“Rehman promised the two Rs 2.5 lakh for the job. He called them home and the trio attacked the couple while they were sleeping. Rehman eventually smothered them using a bedsheet. Ahmed put up a struggle and bit Khan’s finger before he was suffocated to death,” added the DCP.

