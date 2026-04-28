Murder of IRS officer’s daughter | Be sensitive while reporting, respect privacy of kin: Court

The counsel from both sides told the court that they were concerned about the kind of reporting taking place in the media. “Many identifying factors have been used such as the location,” said the counsel representing the family.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiApr 28, 2026 04:32 AM IST
Be sensitive while reporting, respect privacy of kin: CourtAccused Rahul Meena being produced before court in the IRS officer’s daughter murder case, in New Delhi. (ANI Video Grab)
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A Delhi court told mediapersons present in the courtroom on Monday to be “sensitive” while reporting on the murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer last Wednesday at her Southeast Delhi home.

“Please be sensitive while reporting… respect the privacy of the family. It needs not be told what they have lost,” said Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepika Thakran of Saket court.

“Mediapersons are here. I am not saying don’t report. But just be sensitive… till now identity of the victim and the family have not been revealed. Whatever details have been revealed…make sure to be careful next time,” she added.

The counsel from both sides told the court that they were concerned about the kind of reporting taking place in the media. “Many identifying factors have been used such as the location,” said the counsel representing the family.

The court, meanwhile, sent Rahul Meena (23), the former domestic help of the family, to seven days of judicial custody for the rape and murder of the woman. He was produced before the magistrate after the expiry of his four-day police remand.

“Hotel registers have been seized. Mobile phone has been recovered… e-rickshaw has been identified. We need to identify the taxi he used to travel. CFSL ki team ne fingerprints li hai (Central Forensic Science Laboratory team has taken samples of fingerprints for analysis),” the police told the court while seeking Meena’s seven-day judicial custody.

According to the police, Meena had arrived at the victim’s house in an ambulance, which was being used as a cab. After committing the murder, he allegedly stole the victim’s phone and checked into a hotel from where he was arrested later in the day.

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In the last hearing, Meena had told the court that he committed the crime for money. The Judge, however, did not treat this as a confession.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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