Murder of IRS officer’s daughter | Be sensitive while reporting, respect privacy of kin: Court

A Delhi court told mediapersons present in the courtroom on Monday to be “sensitive” while reporting on the murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer last Wednesday at her Southeast Delhi home.

“Please be sensitive while reporting… respect the privacy of the family. It needs not be told what they have lost,” said Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepika Thakran of Saket court.

“Mediapersons are here. I am not saying don’t report. But just be sensitive… till now identity of the victim and the family have not been revealed. Whatever details have been revealed…make sure to be careful next time,” she added.