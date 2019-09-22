Murder in a matter of seconds: Sitting inside her car, 59-year-old woman shot dead by two men on a bike

Sitting inside her car, a 59-year-old woman, working as an assistant manager with an insurance company, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Max Hospital in Patparganj on Saturday morning. The woman, Usha Rani, was waiting for her husband, who had gone to a temple, around 6.40 in the morning.

Police have recovered CCTV footage which shows two men arriving on a bike, wearing helmets. Meanwhile, the woman gets out of the passenger seat and sits in the driver seat. “It all happened in under 20 seconds. One of them started knocking on the car’s window and tried to smash it with the butt of his pistol, but she tried to escape by accelerating her vehicle. While one of the men stayed with the bike, the other ran after the car and shot at the woman from close range. The bullet pierced the window and hit her on the head,” an officer said.

#JUSTIN: A 59-year-old woman,an assistant manager with a state-run insurance company, was shot dead when she was sitting inside her car in East Delhi’s Patparganj area on Saturday morning. @DCPEastDelhi‘s team found CCTV footage of the incident.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cHovRPG5UX — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) September 21, 2019

“The incident took place when her husband had gone inside a temple and she was waiting outside,” the officer said, adding that prima facie it appears the men wanted to rob her as she was wearing a gold chain, ring, bangles and earrings.

JCP (eastern range) Alok Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR of murder and further investigations are on.”

Rani’s husband, Kailash Chand Gupta (64), is a former MTNL employee. The couple have a daughter, who is married, and a 20-year-old son. “Gupta has a kidney problem and he visits a hospital thrice a week for dialysis. She would always accompany him. They left home at 6.30 am and stopped on the way at a temple. Gupta headed inside, and in under half a minute, the two assailants approached the car and one of them opened fire. The men then fled within seconds. According to eyewitnesses, there was panic and people started screaming for help. Her husband rushed to the vehicle and found she was lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” the officer said.

A PCR call was made by locals and a team of experts from the forensic unit was called to collect evidence. Police found that her valuables had not been stolen. “Police have recorded the statements of her family and suspect the assailants may have been aware of her routine,” the officer added.