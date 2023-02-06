23-year-old held for man’s murder in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy

The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a man in Outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy after a dispute over money in October last year, officials said. Officials added that the man, identified as Gautam, was among the four accused in the case and was arrested this week.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Yadav, on the intervening night of October 25 and 26 last year, four accused, Gautam, Istekar alias Rocky, Ajay and Rizwan, met Azharuddin, with whom they had a dispute over money. They allegedly assaulted Azharuddin, called his home and asked his family members to bring Rs 30,000 even as they kept beating Azharuddin till he became unconscious, the police said. Azharuddin subsequently died.

The police had arrested Istekar and Ajay earlier. Rizwan is absconding, the police said.