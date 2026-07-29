A murder in Delhi, a headless torso in Mumbai: Inside a 30-year hunt for two fugitive brothers

September 27, 1996, had been a long day for Ishtiaq Ahmad.

The 27-year-old wholesale clothes trader stretched his back inside a rented room in Raghubir Nagar after spending the day buying second-hand clothes at a trading market about 2 km away. He had travelled from Moradabad with his four brothers for the wholesale trade.

Raghubir Nagar, part of West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, was then one of the capital’s busiest shopping hubs, known for its textile markets as much as its chole-bhature stalls.

Ishtiaq had been at work since 5 am, haggling with traders while bidding for bundles of clothes. “He and his brothers were at the market along with their neighbour from Moradabad, Shah Nawaz, also a clothes trader,” said a police officer.

Shah Nawaz and one of Ishtiaq’s brothers, Sharafat Ali, had their eyes on the same saree. What began as a bidding war escalated into a verbal spat, followed by pushing and shoving.

“Shah Nawaz threatened Ishtiaq and his brothers with dire consequences for taking that saree from him. He said he would be back,” Sharafat told the police in his complaint.

Back at their rented room, around 4.30 pm, Ishtiaq heard a knock at the door. It was Shah Nawaz with three men — his brothers Firasat Ali and Arshad Ali and their associate Jahangir Khan.

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“They forced their way in, armed with knives, and launched a deadly attack on the occupants,” said a police officer.

According to police reports, the attack resembled a gang hit.

Police said Firasat and Shah Nawaz went for Ishtiaq. Jahangir held one of Ishtiaq’s brothers, Riyasat, so Arshad could stab him repeatedly in the chest.

“The injured men had been taken to DDU Hospital, where Ishtiaq succumbed to his injuries. Based on Sharafat’s statement, an FIR was registered. Murder charges were added after Ishtiaq’s death,” said DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

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Ishtiaq’s murder marked the beginning of a case that would span three decades, two cities and a second killing. Convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, Shah Nawaz and Firasat Ali secured bail in 2000 while their appeal was pending and vanished. Sixteen years later, the Delhi High Court upheld their conviction, but the brothers never surrendered.

Investigators alleged Firasat resurfaced in Mumbai and carried out a contract killing before Delhi Police finally tracked down both brothers earlier this month.

A torso in Bhindi Bazaar

On May 14, 2006, nearly 1,400 km away in South Mumbai’s Bhindi Bazaar, a vendor arrived at the neighbourhood’s mutton market to find a plastic bag on his cart. Inside was a human torso. He immediately alerted the JJ Marg police.

Bhindi Bazaar, a maze of narrow lanes lined with chawls, ageing colonial-era buildings, Irani cafes and wholesale markets, had long been associated with the underworld. Once a stronghold of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, it was by then witnessing the decline of organised crime’s old order.

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Police said the lucrative supari, or contract-killing, business had become increasingly decentralised, with freelance hitmen replacing tightly controlled syndicates.

At JJ Marg police station, officers got to work.

“The head, limbs… everything apart from the torso was chopped off, so the victim couldn’t be identified. It looked like the work of someone who knew what they were doing,” said a police officer.

Gulabrao More, then an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Nagpada police station, joined the investigation.

Despite collecting DNA samples, investigators drew a blank. The victim could not be identified and no missing person complaint matched the remains.

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More than a decade later, an informer called More, by then an inspector with MRA Marg police station, while he was on his morning walk at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The informer claimed to know the identity of the victim.

“I was the first one to get the tip about the body. The deceased was Kishan Kharva, who would have been 57 years old at that time. The caller said that the killer was someone named Firasat Ali, and his brother Shah Nawaz,” More told The Indian Express.

Within days, Mumbai Police traced and arrested the brothers. They refused to speak about the murder, prompting investigators to trace Kharva’s family.

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They found that Kharva lived in Kamathipura with his wife, Bansiben, and their four children.

Questioning Bansiben led investigators to what they alleged was the motive: she had allegedly hired Firasat to kill her husband.

Police said Bansiben sold utensils door to door, often accepting old clothes in exchange. Once she had collected enough, she sold them to wholesale traders. That, police said, was how she came to know Firasat Ali.

“Kisan was addicted to alcohol and used to physically assault and abuse his wife besides frequently accusing her of infidelity. Owing to this, Bansiben gave a contract to kill her husband, paying Rs 2 lakh to Firasat and Arshad. Firasat murdered Kisan, dismembered the body, and disposed of the severed body parts at different locations,” said DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

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Firasat remained in jail until January 2021, when he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. He disappeared again.

The catch

Nearly five years later, Delhi Police’s Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch received fresh intelligence on the brothers’ whereabouts.

Investigators learnt that Firasat had returned to his hometown of Moradabad, while Shah Nawaz was living in Godda, Jharkhand. Two teams led by Inspector Robin Tyagi were formed.

“On July 4, both teams simultaneously conducted raids at Moradabad and Godda to prevent either accused from alerting the other or escaping. Both were successfully apprehended from their respective hideouts,” said DCP Yadav.

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Police said the brothers had continued to lead seemingly ordinary lives while expanding their clothes business. Firasat handled supplies from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while Shah Nawaz oversaw operations in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Both are now lodged in Tihar Jail. Delhi Police have informed Mumbai Police about Firasat’s arrest.