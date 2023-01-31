scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Three minors apprehended for killing man in Delhi’s Shahdara

According to the police, the accused revealed that they fired two rounds of bullets from a country-made pistol and stabbed the victim during an argument.

The Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles for allegedly killing a man by shooting and stabbing him during a scuffle between two groups in Shahdara. (File)
The Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles for allegedly killing a man by shooting and stabbing him during a scuffle between two groups in Shahdara on January 26.

According to the police, on January 26, they received a PCR call about a scuffle between two groups in which one person had sustained severe injuries and was declared brought dead to the hospital.

The police lodged a case of murder. CCTV footage of the area revealed that a fight had broken out between two groups in which one of the youngsters sustained grievous injuries, the police said. The police analysed the entry and exit routes of the accused and identified them based on further technical surveillance, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

On January 29, based on a tip-off, the police spotted the three juveniles approaching Arthala Metro station in Ghaziabad and apprehended them. “During interrogation, the juveniles said that they had a quarrel with another group, of whom the victim was a part,” the DCP added.

According to the police, the accused revealed that on January 26, at around 8.30 pm, they fired two rounds of bullets from a country-made pistol and stabbed the youngster with a knife over a personal argument. The other co-accused are currently absconding, the police added.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:29 IST
