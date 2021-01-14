Murder after argument over noisy juveniles

Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles and are on the lookout for two more for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in Central Delhi's Patel Nagar.

Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles and are on the lookout for two more for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar. Police said the attack was revenge for an earlier altercation with the victim, identified as Shubham Kumar, and his employer as they had objected to three of the juveniles shouting abuses outside their home.

Police said the accused had also planned to kill his employer, a businessman, but the latter had gone out with his family at the time of the attack.

The accused were produced before a juvenile justice board and sent to a juvenile home.

Police said Kumar, who hailed from Bihar’s Madhepura, was working as a domestic help. “His employer’s brother, who stays in the adjoining building, told police that three days ago, four locals were shouting abuses at each other outside their house. Kumar and his employer asked them not to make noise but that led to an argument. The issue was resolved after locals intervened,” a senior police officer said.

On Monday, Kumar was alone in the house as his employer had gone out with his wife and children. “A group of 5-6 boys, including those with whom they had an argument, knocked on the door. Four of them were carrying knives,” a senior police officer said.

The employer’s brother alleged that they stabbed Kumar multiple times after he opened the door. “They then managed to escape… The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint and several teams were formed to nab the accused,” an officer said.

During investigation, CCTV cameras were scanned and police gathered local intelligence about the accused. “Three of them were apprehended in raids. They said they felt angry after they were scolded in front of so many people. So they decided to take revenge. They shared their plan with their associates and decided to kill both men, but the employer was not present at home,” the officer said.