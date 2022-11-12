scorecardresearch
Murder accused jumps to death from court premises in Faridabad

The accused was in a relationship with a 19-year-old woman and had allegedly killed her in a fit of rage after an argument the police informed.

A magisterial enquiry will be conducted, the police said. (File/Representational image)

A man who was arrested for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old woman, jumped to his death from the sixth floor of district court in Faridabad on Friday, said the police.

According to the police, the accused, Mahendra, was arrested for killing Roshni in Mujesar area on Friday.

In a police complaint filed by the victim’s brother, he said that Roshni had gone for work on Wednesday morning and did not return home in the evening.

A passerby informed the family that she was lying at Sohna crossing in Sanjay Colony and had suffered serious injuries.

The complainant said that when their family reached the spot, Roshni told them that Mahendra had attacked her and beaten her up. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On the complaint of her brother, a case of murder was registered.

“The accused was arrested from a bus stand in Ballabgarh. According to the probe, on Wednesday night he took the victim to his rented house and beat her up. He then broke her phone to ensure that she could not contact anyone. He took her to a lane in Sanjay Colony and hit her multiple times with a stone and left her seriously wounded,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police.

“The accused was separated from his wife, who had filed a divorce against him. He told the police that he met the victim three years ago, following which they had gotten into a relationship. He suspected that she used to talk to another man and killed her in a fit of rage after an argument. The victim’s broken phone and a brick used in committing the crime were recovered from his rented room,” Singh further informed.

Police said that the accused was taken to the civil hospital for a medical examination on Friday afternoon, following which he was produced in the district court. “During court proceedings, he ran out of the court room and jumped from the sixth floor. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” added Singh.

A magisterial enquiry will be conducted, the police said.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 07:42:02 am
