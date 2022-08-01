scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Wanted for a 1992 murder case, some of the films Omprakash has acted in are Takrav, Dabang Chhora UP, Jhatka, Maa Baap ki Bhul, Takrav and 5 Kunwariyan, said police.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Gurgaon |
Updated: August 1, 2022 8:02:43 pm
Hailing from Naraina village in Panipat’s Samalkha tehsil, Omprakash was once in the Indian Army and worked in the Signal Corps.

Omprakash alias Pasha, who is known to locals as “Bajrang Bali” and “Fauji” in Nai Basti area in Ghaziabad’s Harbans Nagar, was busy preparing for a role in an upcoming local film, Chorra Jaat UP Ka, when cops came knocking at his door and arrested him in the early hours of Monday morning – for a murder he allegedly committed almost three decades ago. In the past 15 years, police say, he acted in regional, small-time films – including as a constable.

Hailing from Naraina village in Panipat’s Samalkha tehsil, Omprakash was once in the Indian Army and worked in the Signal Corps. According to investigators of Haryana Special Task Force, he took to petty crime in the mid- and late-80s and stole cars, two-wheelers and a sewing machine. He was arrested and released on bail, and in 1988, dismissed from the Indian Army for being absent from duty after 12 years of service.

On January 15, 1992, Omprakash and his partner were booked for allegedly stabbing to death a motorcyclist during a looting bid in Bhiwani. Investigators said that after the murder, Omprakash went off the radar and started a “new life”, doing odd jobs including acting in regional and Bhojpuri films in Uttar Pradesh. Police officers said he has so far acted in 28 films. Some of the film titles featuring him are Takrav, Dabang Chhora UP Ka, Jhatka, Maa Baap ki Bhul, and 5 Kunwariyan, said police.

“He was preparing for a dance sequence for an upcoming film, which is inspired by a Dev Anand song sequence,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...

Officers said that after allegedly committing the murder in 1992, Omprakash ran off to Tamil Nadu to hide and took shelter at temples for a year. After over 18 months, he went to Ghaziabad and started driving trucks and kept a low profile as he delivered luggage and stock across states.

Soon after, he got married for a second time and in 1997, he purchased a 60 square yard plot in Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad.

“Since the murder, he cut off all association with his family back in Panipat. He left his first wife with whom he had a daughter and did not visit his village, fearing arrest. He left the world of crime and got busy in domestic matters, raising two daughters and a son. He did odd jobs, including daily wage work. He drove tempos and trucks for at least seven years,” said a police officer.

According to his crime record, he has five cases – 4 of theft and one of murder – registered against him in Haryana and two cases in Rajasthan. “In 1986, he stole a car in Sonepat. In 1990, he was booked for stealing a motorcycle and a sewing machine in separate cases in Panipat. The same year, he stole a Chetak scooter in Kharkhoda, Sonepat,” said DSP Deepak Kumar.

In 2000, with the help of an acquaintance, he got a small role as a sidekick in a regional film in UP. “Over the last 15 years, he claims to have acted in 28 films in UP. He played the role of a head constable in a film and of a village chieftain in ‘Takrav’. For a week’s shoot, he was paid Rs 5,000-5,500, depending on the role and film’s budget,” said a police officer.

Prakash finally came on the radar of investigators of Special Task Force, Haryana police, last month when the police began probing a list of wanted criminals, who had been absconding.

On the directions of senior STF officers SP Jaibir Singh Rathi and DSP Deepak Kumar, a special team led by SI Ram Niwas and SI Vivek Kumar was formed to track him down.

More from Delhi

“There was a reward of Rs 25,000 from Haryana police for information leading to his arrest. In the last three decades, Omprakash had maintained very limited contact with his family in Samalkha. His second wife and children were not aware of his past criminal record. We received a tip-off a fortnight ago regarding his whereabouts in Ghaziabad, following which we started tracking his movements and, finally, we arrested him from his house today,” said SI Vivek Kumar.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 07:42:02 pm

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
The powerful and ubiquitous ED
The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Explained: How are Army dogs recruited and trained, what duties do they p...
Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts cre...
Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts cre...
Northeast to Maharashtra and now, Jharkhand, Himanta Sarma is BJP's man f...
Northeast to Maharashtra and now, Jharkhand, Himanta Sarma is BJP's man f...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as 'c...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter

'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement