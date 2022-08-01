From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Omprakash alias Pasha, who is known to locals as “Bajrang Bali” and “Fauji” in Nai Basti area in Ghaziabad’s Harbans Nagar, was busy preparing for a role in an upcoming local film, Chorra Jaat UP Ka, when cops came knocking at his door and arrested him in the early hours of Monday morning – for a murder he allegedly committed almost three decades ago. In the past 15 years, police say, he acted in regional, small-time films – including as a constable.

Hailing from Naraina village in Panipat’s Samalkha tehsil, Omprakash was once in the Indian Army and worked in the Signal Corps. According to investigators of Haryana Special Task Force, he took to petty crime in the mid- and late-80s and stole cars, two-wheelers and a sewing machine. He was arrested and released on bail, and in 1988, dismissed from the Indian Army for being absent from duty after 12 years of service.

On January 15, 1992, Omprakash and his partner were booked for allegedly stabbing to death a motorcyclist during a looting bid in Bhiwani. Investigators said that after the murder, Omprakash went off the radar and started a “new life”, doing odd jobs including acting in regional and Bhojpuri films in Uttar Pradesh. Police officers said he has so far acted in 28 films. Some of the film titles featuring him are Takrav, Dabang Chhora UP Ka, Jhatka, Maa Baap ki Bhul, and 5 Kunwariyan, said police.

“He was preparing for a dance sequence for an upcoming film, which is inspired by a Dev Anand song sequence,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Officers said that after allegedly committing the murder in 1992, Omprakash ran off to Tamil Nadu to hide and took shelter at temples for a year. After over 18 months, he went to Ghaziabad and started driving trucks and kept a low profile as he delivered luggage and stock across states.

Soon after, he got married for a second time and in 1997, he purchased a 60 square yard plot in Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad.

“Since the murder, he cut off all association with his family back in Panipat. He left his first wife with whom he had a daughter and did not visit his village, fearing arrest. He left the world of crime and got busy in domestic matters, raising two daughters and a son. He did odd jobs, including daily wage work. He drove tempos and trucks for at least seven years,” said a police officer.

According to his crime record, he has five cases – 4 of theft and one of murder – registered against him in Haryana and two cases in Rajasthan. “In 1986, he stole a car in Sonepat. In 1990, he was booked for stealing a motorcycle and a sewing machine in separate cases in Panipat. The same year, he stole a Chetak scooter in Kharkhoda, Sonepat,” said DSP Deepak Kumar.

In 2000, with the help of an acquaintance, he got a small role as a sidekick in a regional film in UP. “Over the last 15 years, he claims to have acted in 28 films in UP. He played the role of a head constable in a film and of a village chieftain in ‘Takrav’. For a week’s shoot, he was paid Rs 5,000-5,500, depending on the role and film’s budget,” said a police officer.

Prakash finally came on the radar of investigators of Special Task Force, Haryana police, last month when the police began probing a list of wanted criminals, who had been absconding.

On the directions of senior STF officers SP Jaibir Singh Rathi and DSP Deepak Kumar, a special team led by SI Ram Niwas and SI Vivek Kumar was formed to track him down.

“There was a reward of Rs 25,000 from Haryana police for information leading to his arrest. In the last three decades, Omprakash had maintained very limited contact with his family in Samalkha. His second wife and children were not aware of his past criminal record. We received a tip-off a fortnight ago regarding his whereabouts in Ghaziabad, following which we started tracking his movements and, finally, we arrested him from his house today,” said SI Vivek Kumar.