Municipal officials to be trained in waste management, sanitation at IIM-Indore

Mayors, councillors, municipal commissioners and other city officials will get B-school training at the Indian Institute of Management-Indore, where a centre of excellence focussing on water, sanitation, hygiene and waste management is likely to start in March.

The centre, which is funded by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, is likely to take in its first batch of officials and political office-bearers from urban local bodies (ULBs) in March, IIM-Indore Director professor Himanshu Rai told The Indian Express.

He said the training programmes for around 4,800 ULBs in the country would be co-created along with the Indore Municipal Corporation, which has been ranked the cleanest municipality for six years in a row. The participants will get to learn from Indore’s experience in waste segregation and management, and be given a certificate at the end of the short-term training, likely to be a five-day programme.

Among the topics that will be taught is creation of wealth from waste, starting with the process of segregation at household level till the final phase of developing a market for it.

“The details will be chalked out using best practices as well as management principles,” Prof. Rai said.

How to change human behaviour, particularly to get people to start segregating waste at home, will also be included in the training.

About 500 officials from the best-performing ULBs would be taken to the University of Denver, Rutgers University, University of Glasgow, University of Liverpool or Bocconi University in Milan for learning about the best practices of those countries starting May, Prof. Rai said.

The centre will also create material to be used as pre-training and post-training modules and then develop larger certification or diploma programmes. The centre will also provide consultancy to municipal bodies as well as establishments like hospitals, hotels and restaurants on issues of sanitation, water, waste management and hygiene. Working along with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore, the centre of excellence will also provide incubation facilities to start-ups working in the sector.

The centre is being set up as per a Memorandum of Understanding signed between IIM-Indore and the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in September last. The ministry will be providing Rs.19.95 crore over three years for the centre of excellence. While training sessions have been a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the centre of excellence at IIM-Indore is a first-of-its kind to focus on sanitation and a step to institutionalise capacity-building, as per a ministry source.