Municipal Corporation of Gurugram seals 9 properties in city

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Tuesday sealed nine properties in Gurgaon, whose owners had defaulted on payment of property tax, amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh each. The action comes a day after MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh directed zonal taxation officers to take action against “big property tax defaulters”. He directed them to prepare lists of defaulters owing Rs 20 lakh and above, and those owing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh and begin the work.

At the meeting, officers revealed that while Zone 1 has 27 properties owing Rs 20 lakh and above — of which owners of three submitted their property tax after a notice — Zone 2 has 87 properties. In Zone 3, officers said there are 66 such properties, of which owners of 10 paid the tax. Zone 4 has 73 such properties. “Property tax is applicable on all types of buildings and vacant plots within MCG limits under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994. It’s mandatory to pay property tax annually,” said Singh, and added that those who do not pay will be charged at an annual rate of 18%, with action also being taken to seal the properties.

