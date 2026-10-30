Municipal Corporation of Gurugram demolishes 10 RMC plants after pollution watchdog flags illegal operations

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished 10 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants this week, after the state pollution watchdog flagged that several non-compliant plants had resumed operations illegally after breaking official seals.

The action follows an October 27 letter, sent by the Regional Office (Gurugram South) of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to the commissioners of both the MCG and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), as well as the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department.

In the letter, the pollution board noted that closure directions had already been issued against non-compliant units, but enforcement was being subverted on the ground. “In compliance with these directions, the plants were sealed by this office. However, it has been observed that a few units are still operating illegally after breaking the seals affixed to the plant and machinery,” the letter stated.