Municipal Corporation of Delhi brings back RWA partnership to maintain parks amid staff shortage

This Private Public Partnership (PPP) model, approved by the MCD Standing Committee on Monday, will reintroduce the policy that was discontinued before the unification of the three erstwhile corporations.

Four years after the policy was discontinued, Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the Capital will adopt and maintain parks in their localities, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will pay the monthly maintenance charges of Rs. 13,500 per acre.

According to civic body officials, MCD manages more than 1,500 parks covering an area of around 5,200 acres.

This Private Public Partnership (PPP) model, approved by the MCD Standing Committee on Monday, will reintroduce the policy that was discontinued before the unification of the three erstwhile corporations.

Officials said that the lack of funds and overdue payments made it difficult to continue the policy.