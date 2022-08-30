Mundra drug haul: NIA files chargesheet against nine

Days after arresting two people from Delhi in connection with last year’s Mundra port drug haul case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against nine people, including three Afghan nationals, in connection with the case. This supplementary chargesheet has been filed against people arrested earlier by the agency.

“The accused chargesheeted today are members of an international drug smuggling network involved in trafficking of heroin from Afghanistan to India for distribution in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and other states of India,” the NIA said in a statement Monday.

Those chargesheeted on Monday have been identified as Sarabjit Singh alias Setthi from Hoshiarpur (Punjab); Balwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh from Amritsar (Punjab); Jannat Gul Kaker, Shami Ullah and Mohammad Lal Kaker from Kanduz (Afghanistan); Mujahid Shinwari from Linghara (Afghanistan); and Imtiaz Ahmed and Imran Ahmed from Rampur, UP. On August 25, NIA arrested the owner of a pub at Delhi’s Samrat Hotel along with one other person in connection with its probe into the 3,000 kg heroin haul at Mundra port in September last year. The consignment was said to be worth over Rs 21,000 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar and Prince Sharma, both residents of the national capital.