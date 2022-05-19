scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Mundka fire: Probe points to congestion in building

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the switchboard on the first floor had sparking, following which cardboards and other material lying nearby caught fire.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 2:01:33 am
The fire broke out in a four-storey building on May 13. (Archive)

Days after 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building in Mundka, preliminary investigation has revealed that the switchboard on the first floor had sparking, following which cardboards and other material lying nearby caught fire.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “We conducted an initial investigation and found that on the first floor, there was a change-over switch/board for electricity connection. At the same place, they kept cardboard and dumped other materials which supposedly caused the fire to spread quickly.” He said the building was congested due to storage and assembling units for CCTVs and routers. “We have found that there were workstations and offices. Steel sheets were used to separate staircase from floors. There were partitions which were also used as storage. But all facts will be clearer after forensic reports,” he said. The Forensic Science Laboratory has already collected DNA samples from 27 bodies and is now matching those with blood samples collected from family members.

More from Delhi

Sharma said, “We have taken around 15 documents related to property, rent agreement, and company documents from the tenants, Harish Goel and Vijay Goel, and owner Manish Lakra. All are photocopies and we have sent these to more than 10 agencies to verify…” Meanwhile, a Delhi court Wednesday sent the three men to five-day judicial custody.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement